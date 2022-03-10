UP Assembly Elections 2022: SBSPA's Arvind Rajbhar trails in Shivpur, Varanasi

SBSPA's Arvind Rajbhar who contested from Shivpur assembly seat in Varanasi is trailing in the constituency. While BJP's Tribhuvan Ram is leading from Agra and BJP Ravindra Jaiswal leading from Northern Assembly. However, Saurabh Srivastava trailing in the Cantt Legislative Assembly seat.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is leading in Gorakhpur. Adityanath has contested his first assembly election after being the MP of the area for two decades. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has pitted against Subhavati Shukla, a homemaker and the widow of late BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla.

The assembly election result for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will be out today. The stage is set for the counting of votes across the five states. The counting of votes will start at 8 am with postal ballots. The counting of electronic voting machines (EVM) will commence at 8.30 am. Amongst these five states, BJP holds power in four states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Uttarkhand.

There is a Congress government in Punjab. A total of 690 assembly constituencies have voted in these five states. While some gave the ruling BJP an edge, others predicted that Congress would emerge as the single largest party. None of the polls gave either side more than 40 seats.