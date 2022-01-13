UP Assembly Elections 2022: Senior citizens above 80 years can cast votes through Postal ballots

Voters in Uttar Pradesh, above 80 who are physically challenged persons and those recovering from Covid-19 would be able to vote at home only. They will be able to cast their votes through ballots from home during the upcoming Assembly polls, said the Election Commission.

The Election Commission also said, there are a total of 24.42 lakh voters about 80 age in the state and to facilitate such voters the Ministry of Law and Justice brought an amendment in elections rules, that the citizens above 80 years of age and physically disabled people under absentee voters can cast their votes at home only, this law was imposed in the year 2019.

Talking about UP assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced a seven-phase election to the Uttar Pradesh assembly from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10 along with the other four states for which poll dates were announced.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

In 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 312 out of 403 seats.The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had sealed an alliance with the former contesting on 298 seats and the latter on the remaining 105 seats. The SP could manage to win only 47 seats and Congress won seven seats. Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) had won 19 seats.