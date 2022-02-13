UP Assembly elections: As Bareilly goes to polls in 2nd phase, Zari artisans demand better implementation of 'one district one production' scheme

The intricate works by 'zari' artisans in Bareilly have amazed people from India and all over the world for centuries. However, it now seems to be on the verge of extinction, as artisans despite one district one production (ODOP) scheme, worry about the future of their business.

Locals claim that nothing has changed much in reality due to the lack of implementation.

State govt of UP has introduced a scheme One District One Product (ODOP) to encourage and revive aboriginals' arts and craft products. The scheme would help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to produce and promote products that are unique in the state.

The artisans observed that, although they have written to administrative officials on a repeated basis, however, it made no difference and their suffering continued.

Although demonetisation affected the market, but the recovery was immediate. Similarly, was the situation after the implementation of GST. However, successive lockdowns has hit the industry at its worst combined with high price in raw materials.

Moreover, the delay in payment by the exporters increases the adversities of all, be it of the owner, beader or the worker, claim locals in the city.

Home to more than four lakh zari workers, Bareilly was earlier known as 'zari Nagri' which got replaced by 'nath Nagri' in 2017.

Whenvisited a few of these villages namely Faridapur Choudhary, Barkhan, Hafizganj, the Zari workers said that they are compelled to earn via other means because factories went for a massive cut down in labours as a means of cost cutting and also they failed to pay them.

Owners who earlier used to hire 150 zari workers now could afford only 40. The scenario remains same in most villages, locals claimed.

A zari worker on a daily basis earns about Rs 150 now whereas earlier the earnings were anything between Rs 400/500 per day, the locals added.

Mohd Zafeer Athar, a zari worker said, "Since the last two years, lots of paperwork was done but on ground implementation remains zero. The workers did not have to run here and there for work had we got the benefits of ODOP. We want administrative officials to take notice of this and ask the banks themselves so that we also get to know why our files are getting rejected."

Through ODOP in districts Aligarh, Moradabad, Kanpur workers who used to work for others have started their own small scale businesses.

Recently the wage of the daily labours in this work has reduced like never before. If a worker works for around 14 hours a day he/ she gets rs 400 per day but being an intricate work working for 14 hours each day becomes an impossible affair.

Izrail Beh a designer of zari work says "the main problem we face is of the money. We do have to pay to the artisans on time but the exporters pays as per their wishes. The delay reaches upto four months or more."

Following the subtle intricacy of zari work a the artisans after a time had to wear specs as many develops myopia. Also due to minute needle workings their figures bears the hit of multiple piercing each time throughout the year making it impossible for some to eat food with hands.

Other than zari, other cottage industries such of Bareilly such as cane furnitures, 200 years old manjha for kites, surma all are in bad shape.

"Through these local business lots of people used to get employment but without proper promotions and effort from govt local arts tends to die and the same happened with us. I had no other option left rather than selling local snacks in this cart," said Akhtar, 68 who once used to sell Surma.

The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on Monday.

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray for the 55-member Assembly seats in the second phase with two crore voters.

The voting will begin at 7 am tomorrow and will end at 6 pm. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor