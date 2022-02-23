UP Assembly polls: Dy CM Dinesh Sharma casts his vote in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma cast his vote at a polling booth in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters Sharma said, "After the 4th phase, BJP will hit a double century and will march ahead to break its previous records. Development works done by PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath have reached everyone's house."

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats which are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

Poling for the fourth phase is underway today. Voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor