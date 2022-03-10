UP Assembly Result 2022: Bulldozer has become a symbol of uprooting mafias and criminals: Anurag Thakur

Union min Anurag Thakur on assembly election results said, "The victory in these states wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our party workers. Bulldozer has become a symbol of uprooting mafias and criminals. We'll further implement PM Modi's welfare policies in UP."

BJP is leading in four states out of five. While in Punjab the AAP is setting a mark of its victory. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.

BJP in Uttar Pradesh will also hold a press conference at 5 pm from their party office. The party has maximum chances to set its victory this year.