UP Assembly Results 2022: BJP has won all four seats in Pilibhit?

As per sources, BJP has won all four seats in Pilibhit, but the announcement is still yet to be made by EC. Also, BJP candidate Saurabh Sonu and BJP candidate Shashank Verma win from Kasta and Nighasan constituencies. While UP Law Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak win by 40,000 votes in Lucknow Cantt. Brajesh Pathak is a Member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, Currently, he is serving as the Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering service in the Uttar Pradesh Government. He is also an ex-Member of Parliament of Unnao from 2004 to 2009.

BJP is marking a solid lead, out of 403 seats BJP is leading in 246 seats. BJP in Uttar Pradesh will also hold a press conference at 5 pm from their party office. The party has maximum chances to set its victory this year.

BJP is leading in four states out of five. While in Punjab the AAP is setting a mark of its victory. The party has defeated powerful leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Badal, and Sukhbir Singh Badal. Not only this Channi and Navjot are most likely to give resignation from their post.