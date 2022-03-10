UP Assembly Results 2022: BJP maintains solid lead in UP, see the latest trends by EC

See the latest trends by EC in UP, BJP is marking solid lead, out of 403 seats BJP is leading in 246 seats.



Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who initially claimed to win more than 400 seats in UP and then more than 300, has been rejected by the people. Where exactly did Akhilesh go wrong? That he has been rejected by the people of UP for the second time.

In election campaigns and rallies, Akhilesh Yadav had confidently claimed that he would form a SP government this time. Initially, Akhilesh Yadav had given a slogan of 400 par. However, he later claimed to win more than 300 seats. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav's rallies were also crowded. However, it is clear from the trends that the crowd was not converted into votes. The SP's manifesto was also discussed at this time. During the campaign, Akhilesh also targeted BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While criticizing, Akhilesh left no stone unturned. However, now all his claims seem to be falling apart. On the other hand, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has maintained a strong lead in the Karhal constituency.