UP Assembly Results 2022: Shivpal Singh Yadav trails in Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency

As per EC trends, Shivpal Singh Yadav who has contested from Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency is trailing in the seat. However, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav is ahead in Karhal. The counting of votes for the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began today morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centers. While the BJP is trying to retain its power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal votes" and claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi. From Uttar Pradesh’s small-town Karhal, three political heavyweights are contesting. This includes SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, BSP’s Kuladip Narayan, and SP Singh Baghel from BJP. Karhal constituency has recorded the highest voter turnout this year from Uttar Pradesh with as many as 65.97 percent of people from the area choosing to vote.