UP Assembly Results 2022: SP candiated win against BJP’s Sangeet Som in Sardhana

SP candidate Atul Pradhan in Sardhana won against BJP’s Sangeet Som. However, BJP leader Pankaj Singh, son of Union Minister Rajnath Singh, contested from Noida constituency in Uttar Pradesh, won by a margin of 1.75 lakh votes.

As per sources, BJP has won all four seats in Pilibhit, but the announcement is still yet to be made by EC. Also, BJP candidate Saurabh Sonu and BJP candidate Shashank Verma win from Kasta and Nighasan constituencies. While UP Law Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak win by 40,000 votes in Lucknow Cantt. Brajesh Pathak is a Member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, Currently, he is serving as the Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering service in the Uttar Pradesh Government. He is also an ex-Member of Parliament of Unnao from 2004 to 2009.