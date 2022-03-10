UP Assembly Results 2022: UP Law Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak wins in Lucknow Cantt

UP Law Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak win by 40,000 votes in Lucknow Cantt. Brajesh Pathak is a Member of the 17th Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh, Currently, he is serving as the Cabinet Minister of Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering service in the Uttar Pradesh Government. He is also an ex-Member of Parliament of Unnao from 2004 to 2009.

BJP is marking a solid lead, out of 403 seats BJP is leading in 246 seats.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who initially claimed to win more than 400 seats in UP and then more than 300, has been rejected by the people. Where exactly did Akhilesh go wrong? That he has been rejected by the people of UP for the second time.