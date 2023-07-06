UP ATS arrests PFI member from Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow, July 6 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has arrested an alleged member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) from the Muzaffarnagar railway station.

After his arrest, Munir Alam, resident of Muzaffarnagar, was brought to Lucknow on Wednesday and produced in the ATS court here which remanded him in 10-day judicial custody.

“Munir has an active involvement in the group despite it being a banned organisation. He is a part of an ad hoc committee and has been given responsibility to increase stronghold in east Uttar Pradesh to work on the hidden agenda,” said ATS official.

Munir did his education from Islamia Inter college in Muzaffarnagar and, after three years, joined Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut to study law.

During interrogation, he told police that he visited the PFI headquarters in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh several times in 2017 and was made a member of the ad hoc committee of the organisation.

He had joined PFI with the help of another member who was arrested by UP ATS earlier.

