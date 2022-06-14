UP ATS arrests Rohingya from Aligarh

Lucknow, June 14 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Rohingya from Aligarh on charges of residing on forged Indian documents.

The accused, identified as Khalique Ahmed, allegedly entered the Indian territory and became an Imam in Rashideen mosque in Aligarh, the ATS said.

ADG, ATS, Naveen Arora said that preliminary investigation revealed that Khalique had gone to Jammu after the campaign against Rohingya citizens living illegally in Uttar Pradesh intensified.

Arora also said that Khalique had taught in madrasas of Deoband, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar.

"When his identity cards were checked they were found to be fake. Later, his original identity was revealed to be of one Aqyab district native in Myanmar.

"An FIR for cheating by personation, dishonesty, foreigners act has bene field against him," said the officer.

In another case, ATS has got a seven-day remand of Raj Mohammed. He was arrested from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu for sending the messages, threatening to trigger blasts at RSS offices in Lucknow, Unnao, Karnataka last week.

