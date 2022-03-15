UP ATS arrests youth from Deoband hostel

Lucknow, March 15 The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has announced the arrest of a youth, Inamul Haq, and the detention of two others who were staying in a Deoband hostel.

Acting on an input provided by the Military Intelligence in Meerut, the ATS picked up these youths on Saturday that triggered rumours since the local police had no information about the development.

Haq, 20, is accused of being linked to the Pakistan-based terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and radicalising youths.

The two others were in touch with him and were being radicalised.

ADG, ATS, Gajendra Goswami said that Haq had been studying in a madrassa of Deoband since the past one year and was in touch with a suspected LeT handler.

"Videos related to jihad were being circulated by Inamul Haque through his social media page and YouTube channel. He also radicalised two youths for joining the LeT," said the ADG.

According to ADG (Law and order) Prashant Kumar, "Haq is originally a resident of Giridih district in Jharkhand. An inquiry has been set up against his two roommates Mohammad Furqan Ali and Nabeel Khan also. They come from Muzaffarnagar. All of them were staying in the hostel in Deoband".

Army sources have said that "Haq had pro-terrorism leanings and exhibited a strong inclination towards Jaish-e-Mohammad ideology. He is the admin of a WhatsApp group 'Jaish-e-Mohd Al Jihad' with 233 participants".

"He is also in touch with half a dozen radical elements whose identity cannot be disclosed as of now. Besides, some of his chats revealed he was ready to undertake any task when asked," the sources added.

Through electronic surveillance, it has also come to the fore that Haq was planning to visit Pakistan where he was supposed to receive arms training, Goswami noted.

