UP bans sale of liquor, meat in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple inauguration

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a ban liquor in Ayodhya, the holy city where the Ram Temple is set to be inaugurated soon. UP Excise and Prohibition Minister Nitin Agarwal said that the ban was ordered by the Chief Minister and that it applies to the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, a sacred route that encircles Ayodhya.

"It was our decision as per the instructions by CM that we prohibit liquor sale on the 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg. We have shifted the shops alloted there and we have completely prohibited liquor sale on that Marg...It's a 150-175 km long road so we have shifted all the shops to other places," he added. According to reports, meat sale has also been banned in the adjoining areas of the temple.

Massive preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the inauguration of Ram Mandir and PM Modi's visit to the city on December 30.The consecration ceremony will be held on January 22. PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be among the dignitaries who will attend the ceremony. For the unversed in June 2022, the UP government banned the sale of liquor in and around temples in Ayodhya and Mathura. The authorities cancelled the licenses of booze vendors in Ayodhya. In Mathura, the administration ordered the closure of thirty-seven liquor, beer, and bhang stores located near temples. The three pubs located in the hotels were closed.