UP BEd Result 2022 to out today, check details

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University, Bareilly is going to declare the results for the BEd joint entrance examination 2022 today. Candidates can check the results on the official website upbed2022.in. The exam was conducted on July 6 at various centers across the UP. The exam was held in two shifts, Shift 1 and Shift 2. Over 6 lakh students appeared for the exam. Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Bareilly districts witness the maximum number of students.

Know how to check the results