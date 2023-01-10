UP Board Class 10, 12 exams from February 16

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) on Tuesday announced that the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations will begin from February 16.

As per the official notification, these exams will be held in two shifts - from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

According to the time table for the 2023 examinations released by the Secondary Education Board, the Class 10 examinations will end on March 3 while the Class 12 examinations will end on March 4.

The first paper for Class 10 will be of Hindi or Elementary Hindi and Class 12 students will have Hindi or Elementary Hindi or Military Sciences.

Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi wished all the best to the students who will be appearing in the examination.

"Secondary Education Council Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj's 2023 High School and Intermediate Board Examinations will be started from 16 February 2023," she said.

Devi asked examinees to put in hard work and score good marks.

The Secondary Education Minister said that preparations have been made to make copying-free examinations.

"Regular monitoring will be done at the time of examinations," she added.

Earlier on January 6, the dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exams and practical exams were announced. The pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and January 20 while the practical exams will be held in two phases -- first from January 21 to 28, the next between January 29 and February 5.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 board examinations, 2023, will start on February 15 and end on March 10.

"CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the board said in a press release.

The exams will be starting from 10.30 am, the release added.

As per the release, sufficient gaps have been provided between the two examinations.

Also, the board has taken care of competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated.

The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations.

( With inputs from ANI )

