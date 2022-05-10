UP Board exams to be held on new pattern

Lucknow, May 10 Examination for the students of Classes 9 and 10 will be conducted on a new pattern, as recommended in the National Education Policy (NEP).

The question paper will be divided into two parts.

In the first section, 30 per cent marks will be earmarked for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that will be answered on an OMR sheet. The second section will consist of 70 per cent marks and will be descriptive in nature.

Secondary education minister Gulab Devi said, "The academic calendar will be uploaded on the websites of schools. Students will express their opinion on moral and relevant issues like human values, character building, patriotism, social service, life of great personalities, environment and water conservation, health and traffic rules."

The minister said all schools should complete the syllabus by January 20 next year. The department also proposes to hold career counselling sessions in schools.

For continuous and comprehensive assessment of students, the Board will conduct five monthly tests. While three will be based on multiple-choice questions (MCQs), two will be descriptive.

The 'School Chalo Abhiyan' will also be held for secondary schools to reduce dropout rate.

