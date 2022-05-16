UP Board to held Class 12 practical exams for left out students, check dates

UP Board has decided to take practical exams of Class 12th left out students on Tuesday, May 17. Around 1.5 lakh students could not attend the practical exam of class 12th this year. As per a notice issued by the UPMSP, students can confirm the exam date and time from their respective schools. Therefore, this is the last opportunity for the students to take the practical exam no further opportunity will be given to students.

The UPMSP practical examinations for the Class 12 students were conducted across Uttar Pradesh between April 20 and May 4.

UPMSP practical exam guidelines