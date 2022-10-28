UP: BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali calls for action against BJP leaders over provocative statements

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government and said that action is being taken against Azam Khan but when will action be taken against BJP leaders who've made provocative statements.

"Action is being taken against Azam Khan but when will action be taken against BJP leader and Union Minister who've made provocative statements," the BSP MP said while talking to ANI.

Kunwar Danish Ali alleged that BJP's "opposition-mukt Bharat" is moving forward toward "Muslim-free opposition".

"How many people violated the Model Code of Conduct at the time of elections? No action is being taken against the Union Minister and MP in Delhi even after their speeches. Not a single FIR is lodged," he said.

He said that the BJP government has won by a majority, adding, "till when will you count Nehru's blunders, IITs, AIIMS built by Nehru, talk about the eight years of your ruling".

The BSP MP took a swipe at BJP-government over the abrogation of article 370 and said, "Why there is no peace in Kashmir yet, why targeted killings are happening, why Kashmiri Pandits have to migrate".

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case filed against him over his comments against state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for allegedly making provocative remarks against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

