UP budget to focus on infra, employment, youth and women: State finance minister

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said that the state's budget for 2022-2023 would focus on infrastructure, employment generation, youth and women.

Addressing the media, he said it's the first budget in the second innings of UP state government.

"We would try to fullfil our promises. The focus of this Budget is on the creation of infrastructure, generation of employment opportunities, youth and women. No new tax has been introduced," said Khanna.

He also highlighted that "Our economic situation has been improving even during the pandemic."

The first session of the 18th Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow elected members was held on May 23.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had said that Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor