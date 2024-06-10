UP: Bullied by cop, man ends life live on FB

Lucknow, June 10 A young sculptor ended his life by consuming poison live on Facebook, after being allegedly bullied by his employer and a police Sub-Inspector.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the victim identified as Rajnish Rawat of the Thakurganj area went live on Facebook and filmed his suicide reel which went viral on social media.

In the viral video, Rajnish, who made idols of gods and goddesses with one Raju, is heard saying that his employer Ramu and his wife denied his payment of Rs 50,000.

He named Sub-Inspector (SI) Kuldeep who allegedly bullied him by threatening to put him in jail.

"I was between black and blue. They detained my father at the Ring Road police outpost and summoned me also. I know they will beat me like a dog if I go there. What is the use of living such a life…," he can be heard saying in the video.

The deceased's wife Pooja Singh in her complaint to the police said: "Almost 20 days back, my husband had gone to Ramu demanding his money, but he was brutally attacked and threatened with dire consequences."

She added that her husband was not given a single penny by his employer and his wife.

"On June 8, cops came to summon my husband and since he wasn't present, cops took away my father-in-law," she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Durgesh Kumar, said that an FIR under the charges of IPC's sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (causing hurt) and 147 (rioting) has been registered against SI Kuldeep, Ramu and his wife along with five unidentified persons.

"We are probing all the aspects of the crime," Kumar added.

