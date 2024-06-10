UP cop's minor son kidnapped, found murdered in a field

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), June 10 Four persons, including two women have been detained in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a constable's six-year-old son in Meerut's Dhanpur village in Incholi police circle.

Gopal Yadav, a Uttar Pradesh Police Constable, is currently posted in Saharanpur.

His six-year-old son Puneet disappeared while playing from outside his house on Sunday morning and a few hours later, Gopal Yadav received a ransom letter with a demand for Rs 50 lakh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rohit Singh Sajwan, said that based on the family's complaint, the police detained a local woman.

However, soon the family found the boy's body in a sugarcane field in the village.

The SSP added that the victim's family members have alleged that the boy was murdered "intentionally".

Circle Officer Navina Shukla said that police were analysing the ransom letter.

The killing is suspected to be a result of a land dispute the family had with another family, she added.

