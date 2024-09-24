UP: CCTVs Mandated at All Eateries, Face Masks and Gloves Must for Waiters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered state authorities to properly inspect restaurants and dhabas and conduct police verification of the eateries' employees. The order stated that the names of the manager and proprietor will have to be displayed on the premises of the food and beverage outlets.

The directives from the CMO office are that both chefs and waiters will now be required to wear masks and gloves while on duty, and it will be mandatory for hotels and restaurants to install CCTV cameras.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath gives directions for the proper inspection of dhabas/restaurants, as well as Police verification of all employees. The names and addresses of the manager and proprietor will have to be mandatorily displayed at the food and beverage outlets. Be it the chef or waiter, wearing masks and gloves will be mandatory. CCTVs should be mandatorily installed at hotels/restaurants. Strict action will be taken against manager/proprietor if adulteration is detected, said CMO.

These new regulations were announced during the high-level meeting led by CM Yogi Adityanath. The rules were made in response to alarming incidents of food contamination in various parts of the country.

"Adding human waste to food items like juice, lentils, and bread is abhorrent and unacceptable," the Chief Minister said, stressing that strict action will be taken against offenders. The measures aim to ensure that such occurrences do not take place in Uttar Pradesh.

Joint teams from the Food Safety and Drug Administration, the police, and local authorities will oversee these checks, ensuring compliance with the newly laid-out hygiene standards. “Public health cannot be compromised,” Adityanath stated. "Those responsible for food contamination or unhygienic practices will face the harshest penalties." With these sweeping changes, Uttar Pradesh aims to create a safer and cleaner environment for its residents and visitors alike.