UP cities grappling with cold, special arrangements made at Lucknow Zoo

Cold wave retains its hold in Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow and in other cities of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as the mercury drops.

Not just people but animals too are finding it harsh, leading the state machinery to make special arrangement.

People were seen huddled around bonfires across the districts. For the daily wage earners continuing with their job was a punishing exercise as biting cold made it difficult.

"We have to work. There's no other way than this," said a tea seller to ANI.

Special arrangements have been made at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, Lucknow in view of the cold weather.

[{6d52956a-92db-4820-a01a-ace2c92fa1a8:intradmin/ANI-20230104100548.jpg}]

UP forest minister Arun Saxena said, "Special arrangements have been made at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, Lucknow in view of cold weather. Heaters and blankets have been put up inside the cages for animals after consulting doctors, food is also provided accordingly."

The IMD on Monday said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India during the next five days till Saturday.

"Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," Indian Meteorological Department said.

In view of severe cold conditions in Uttar Pradesh, all recognised schools in Lucknow were asked to function between 10 am and 2 pm from Monday till January 10 for classes 1 to 8, as per a district magistrate order.

The Sitapur District Magistrate also issued an order on Sunday extending holidays for students of classes 1 to 12 in all recognized schools till January 4 in the district in view of severe cold and excessive fog.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor