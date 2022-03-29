UP CM Adityanath to address 18th legislative Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who recently took oath as an MLA in Lucknow, will address the House for the first time in the 18th Legislative Assembly today at 2 pm on Tuesday.

Notably, Yogi Adityanath is the first time MLA while he had previously been a member of the Legislative Council in the state during his first five-year tenure.

Meanwhile, sources informed that SP leader Azam Khan who registered victory from the Rampur seat has himself denied taking oath today. The jailed MP will be administered oath later on.

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative assembly will be concluded today.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state by Governor Anandiben Patel in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday last week.

A total of 52 ministers had taken oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak had taken oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The BJP won 255 seats in Uttar Pradesh with its allies in the state also registering impressive performance.

