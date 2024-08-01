UP CM dismisses DCP, ACP, other top cops over harassment of woman

New Delhi, Aug 1 Taking a stern view of harassment on the flooded streets of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed to dismiss top police officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

The Chief Minister also expressed displeasure over the shameful incident that took place in Gomti Nagar on Wednesday.

The video of daylight harassment showed a woman being groped in broad daylight, as she was riding pillion on a motorbike passing through waterlogged areas, following heavy downpour.

The viral video showed some men trying to stop the bike and then pulling it down to the ground.

As per Chief Minister's instructions, the Gomti Nagar DCP East, ADCP East, and the ACP have been dismissed from their posts for alleged negligence.

The Inspector of Gomti Nagar, in-charge of Samtamulk Chowki and all the policemen at the police station have also been suspended.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate have arrested four suspects so far and raids are underway to apprehend the remaining individuals.

Cases have been lodged against the accused under relevant sections.

The police have filed a report against the accused under Sections 191 (2), 3 (5), 272, 285, and 74 (related to outraging a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Four separate teams have been established to apprehend the accused.

Those who faced the action include Gomti Nagar DCP East Prabal Pratap Singh, ADCP Amit Kumawat, and ACP Anshu Jain, who have been removed from their positions.

Additionally, Gomti Nagar Inspector Deepak Kumar Pandey, Samtamulak Chowki In-charge Rishi Vivek, Inspector Kapil Kumar, Constable Dharamveer, and Constable Virendra Kumar have also been suspended.

Police Commissioner Amarendra Kumar Sengar also told media persons that the crime team has arrested four individuals during the raids.

Two of the accused, Pawan Yadav and Sunil Kumar, were apprehended late Wednesday night based on CCTV footage while Mohammad Arbaaz and Viraj Sahu were arrested on a tip-off provided by the former duo.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the remaining suspects.

