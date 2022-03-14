UP CM-elect Yogi Adityanath calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi thanking Gadkari, Adityanath said, "Your special support is being received in realizing the concept of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Hearty thanks to Hon'ble Union Minister for giving his invaluable time."

In the recently-concluded election in UP, BJP won 255 seats whereas SP in 111 constituencies.

Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor