UP CM urges citizens to follow 'Panch Pran' for stronger India

Lucknow, Aug 15 On the occasion of Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his official residence and urged the people of the state to follow the 'Panch Pran (five vows)' as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that by keeping these five promises, India can become a developed nation by 2047.

During his speech, CM Adityanath reminded everyone that India’s freedom was not achieved in a single day but came after many years of struggle and sacrifices by brave freedom fighters.

He honoured leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr BR Ambedkar, and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, urging citizens to work towards fulfilling their dreams for the nation.

The CM also highlighted the progress made in Uttar Pradesh over the last seven years, mentioning that the state was moving towards development, safety, and prosperity.

CM Adityanath said this success was due to the hard work of the people and the government, inspired by PM Modi’s vision of 'Panch Pran.'

The CM further said that 77 years ago, on this day, India got its freedom and today is the day to remember and honour the sacrifices of those who fought for India’s freedom.

“The country is now celebrating the third phase of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', and it is important for all citizens to stay connected with the ideals of our great leaders,” he said.

He also pointed out that Uttar Pradesh, with its 250 million people, was on the path to progress and had seen good results.

CM Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh is now the second-largest economy in the country and contributes 9.2 per cent to India’s GDP.

Uttar Pradesh has become a model for safety and good governance, working towards the dreams of our freedom fighters, he said.

CM Adityanath stressed that every citizen should follow the 'Panch Pran' seriously as the last promise is about fulfilling duties as citizens, which should be the top priority.

He said that if everyone does their part, India will surely become a developed nation by 2047, making it one of the world’s greatest powers.

