UP CM Yogi extends greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday extended warm greetings to the people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr promotes brotherhood and spreads the message of peace and harmony," CM Yogi said.

He asked the citizens to celebrate the festival under the COVID-19 guidelines.

After sighting the moon earlier in the day, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, president of the Islamic Centre of India, said, "Today, the moon was sighted in many cities. Hence tomorrow, April 22, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country."

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr saying that the festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection.

"On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," President Murmu said.

"Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. This festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection. Eid gives us the message of solidarity and mutual harmony. This festival is imbued with the spirit of harmony and inspires us to build a peaceful and prosperous society," she added.

In her message, President Murmu said further, "On this occasion, let us take a pledge to promote feelings of brotherhood and harmony in the society".

