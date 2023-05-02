UP CM Yogi exudes confidence in BJP's victory in urban local body polls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata's Party victory in the upcoming first phase of municipal elections to be held on May 4.

Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow, CM Yogi said, "I have visited 37 districts and 10 municipal corporations that are going to polls on May 4, and feel that people have made up their minds to shower their blessings on BJP candidates. I am confident of BJP candidates' landslide victory in the first phase of municipal elections."

CM Yogi said that the triple engine government was a must to ensure the effective use of funds allotted by Central and State Governments for developmental works and appealed to people to vote for BJP candidates and to cast their ballots.

"Lucknow is the largest municipal corporation in the state with 110 wards. It is a place which has been represented by towering personalities like former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lalji Tandon. Today it is being represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Brahmos missile will also be manufactured in Lucknow," the CM informed.

He said, "The green corridor is also being built in Lucknow. Kisan Tak is becoming the lifeline of Lucknow and we are planning to form a Special Protection Group soon to clean Gomti river so that it becomes like the Ganga. We are also planning to introduce night safari in Lucknow.

"We will also rehabilitate street vendors, linking them with PM SVdhi Yojana. We will also give houses to all those who have a piece of land, but have a salary of less than Rs 3 lakh per annum," CM Yogi added.

CM Yogi said that India's global prestige has grown significantly in the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government at the centre.

"Indian citizens are treated with respect in foreign countries today. The security of the country is getting strengthened under PM Modi's leadership while massive work is being carried out in the infrastructure sector with IITs, AIIMS, medical colleges, airports, highways and waterways being built to accelerate development," he said.

"Crores of people have got houses, toilets, LPG cylinders Jan Dhan accounts and health insurance under Ayushman Bharat in the country. 80 crore people have been getting free ration for the last three years in the country in the aftermath of Covid, which is unprecedented in the world", he asserted.

Attacking the previous governments of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the State, he said that they created new records of corruption.

"While, we have provided 54 lakh houses, 2.61 crore toilets and 1.75 crore LPG collections, in addition to providing free cylinders during Diwali and Holi. We have supplied electricity to 1.21 lakh villages, which did not have electricity since independence as well as 1.55 crore free electricity connections. We have been providing free ration to 15 crore people in UP," the CM said.

Emphasising that the government was dedicated to the welfare of the people, he said that the SP and BSP criminalised politics and gave protection to criminals to terrorise traders.

