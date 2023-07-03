UP CM Yogi holds Janata Darshan amid Sanskriti Parv celebrations, directs officials to resolve people's issue

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heard problems of around 400 people at Janata Darshan held outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath Temple premises despite his preoccupation with performing the 'Guru Pujan' ritual of the Nath Sect on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, an official release said.

After offering the customary prayers to the gurus and deities on temple premises Guru Purnima, CM Yogi Adityanath continued the tradition of listening to the problems and complaints of people at Janata Darshan and assured them of prompt and effective action to resolve them.

CM Yogi further instructed the administration and police officers present on the occasion to deal with the problems of the public with sensitivity and get them resolved satisfactorily. He also directed them to extend the benefit of the government welfare schemes to every needy person.

CM Yogi went to the people sitting on the chairs one by one and took their prayer letters while giving them a patient hearing and issuing necessary guidelines to officers for satisfactory resolution of their issues.

The Chief Minister referred the applications to the concerned administrative and police officers, directing them to ensure a time-bound, fair and satisfactory resolution of the problems. On complaints related to crime, he directed the police officers to take strict action against the criminals, the release said.

He also told people seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases that no one's treatment would be hindered for lack of funds. He directed the concerned officers to make available the estimate of their treatment costs to the government fast so that the government could release the required funds as soon as possible. He emphasised that protecting public health is the priority of the government.

The Chief Minister also gave chocolate to the children that accompanied families at the Janata Darshan, took information about their studies and motivated them to study, the official release added.

