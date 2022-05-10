UP CM Yogi inspects Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor's ongoing construction work

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor at Bhainsali, Meerut and appreciated the cutting edge technologies adopted by NCRTC for the project.

CM Yogi observed the ongoing construction activities being carried out on the entire corridor and inspected tunnelling activities being undertaken at the station.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) had set up a photo exhibition at the venue which showcased the pace of the project implementation of the RRTS corridor.

Managing Director of NCRTC, Vinay Kumar Singh in a walkthrough of the photo exhibition, apprised the Chief Minister of various aspects of the project including the accomplishments made during the project execution and how NCRTC is leveraging various technologies in project implementation.

As the photo exhibition depicted the three-year journey of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor right from the foundation stone laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the recent rolling out of the first train sets from Savli, Gujarat, CM Yogi was contented to note the pace of construction of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor despite the three waves of COVID, said the official.

The exhibition also showcased the significant progress made on the 17 KM priority section in a short span and various milestones achieved by NCRTC in the past three years, the official added.

The 82km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have 25 stations including two depot stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. Local transit services will be provided on the RRTS network in Meerut with 13 stations in the span of 21 km for the local transit needs.

Four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs-Sudarshan) are to be lowered at Bhainsali for making tunnels in both directions of Meerut South and Begumpul stations. In these, one TBM has already started working on making the longest tunnel of Meerut around two km from Bhainsali to Meerut Central. The second TBM is also being assembled at this location for making the second tunnel from Bhansali to Meerut Central.

Bhainsali is the only station in Meerut where four tunnel boring machines will simultaneously work to make tunnels.

The construction work on the 17 km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is progressing at a rapid speed. The construction of the viaduct of the priority section is nearing completion and the installation of signalling and telecom systems is also being undertaken.

The priority section will have a total of 5 stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot, and their construction work is in progress. The road ahead for the implementation of Over Head Electrical wires is now clear and the track laying work is being carried out within its stipulated time frame. The construction work of stabilizing and inspection lines and rolling stock maintenance yard for maintenance of RRTS trains at Duhai Depot is also on track.

The construction of the administrative building of RRTS equipped with various labs, simulation rooms and different types of classrooms being built for training is also underway.

At present 23 launching gantries (Tarini) have been installed on the 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor and the speed with which this project is being carried out is exemplary for the construction of any urban transport infrastructure project in the country. NCRTC is targeting to start the operation on the priority section by early next year and commission the entire corridor by 2025.

( With inputs from ANI )

