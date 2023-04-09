UP: CM Yogi meets people at 'Janata Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday listened to the complaints of around 500 people during the 'Janata Darshan' held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium at Gorakhnath Temple for the second consecutive day.

CM assured needy people that no eligible person will be deprived of the benefits of the welfare schemes of the government, emphasising that the government is working dedicatedly to ensure this.

CM Yogi also directed the administration officials and police officers present to ensure time-bound, fair and satisfactory redressal of their complaints.

CM Yogi patiently listened to all the complaints of the visitor one by one while collecting their prayer letters from them and at the same time referring them to the relevant officers for their prompt and satisfactory disposal.

During his interaction with people, a woman narrated her financial problems to the Chief Minister and he immediately instructed the officers concerned to ensure that the woman was given the benefits of the necessary pension scheme as per her eligibility, in addition to benefits of all the schemes of the government.

Several women had come to the Janata Darshan to plead for housing facilities. When a woman from the city area told CM Yogi that she neither had a house, nor land, he assured her that she would be provided with a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

Chief Minister Yogi also directed officials to make arrangements for housing under the Pradhan Mantri-Chief Minister Awas Yojana for all the eligible people who are deprived of housing facilities.

Besides, many people requested the Chief Minister for financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases. CM told them to meet administration officials and get the estimation of the cost of treatment completed so that funds could be released. He assured them that no one's treatment will be hindered for lack of money and full financial support will be provided.

In matters related to revenue and police, he instructed the officers to take quick, quality and satisfactory action in all cases. He also directed the officers to take action against the mafia encroaching on people's properties.

CM Yogi also gave chocolates to children accompanying women, enquired about their studies and blessed them.

