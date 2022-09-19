UP CM Yogi orders flood alert in 10 districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed the administration to be on alert, following the increase in the water level of the Kuano river at Chandradeep Ghat.

Yogi instructed the officials of Gonda, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Mau, Ballia, and Ayodhya to be on alert in view of the possible threat of floods.

Notably, the river at Chandradeep Ghat has crossed the danger mark.

Instructions have been given to the District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), and Superintendents of Police (SP) of these districts to make systematic arrangements for the safety, rescue and relief of people in villages and cities.

Earlier on Friday also, in view of heavy rainfall and waterlogging in various parts of Lucknow, the administration issued an advisory for the residents of the city, advising them to not leave the house until it is indispensable.

The necessary guidelines were issued for the safety and well-being of the residents of Lucknow as there is an alert for more rainfall till September 17.

In the advisory, the administration has advised the residents of the city not to leave the house until it is indispensable and to beware of old dilapidated buildings and to avoid going to crowded and traffic jam areas.

Residents are also advised to take care of their health and only drink boiled water and use bleaching powder and chlorine tablets from the nearest health centre.

The advisory also mentioned staying away from open sewers, electric wires and poles and contacting Municipal Corporation Control Room for any civic problem like water logging, tree fall etc.

Helpline number 1912 for electrical breakdown etc. In case of any medical emergency, contact the Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow Control Room at 0522-2622080. Also, an integrated Control Command Center number for any other problem was also listed in the advisory--Register a problem on 0522- 4523000.

Government hospitals, Public and community health centres (PHCs) and (CHCs) are advised to stay on high alert. Also ensuring arrangements for treatment of trauma management, snakebite, electric shock and water-borne diseases at your hospitals.

Officers and employees posted in emergency services were also advised to be present on duty. Arrangement of medicines, patient vehicles etc, should also be ensured.

The Head of Office /Competent Officer of private offices is advised to take appropriate decision regarding declaring a holiday from his level.

The advisory was released after nine people died and as many as two were injured after a wall collapsed in Lucknow due to heavy rainfall in the area in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, all injured in the accident were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment, where doctors informed them that their condition is stable.

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

CM Yogi has also instructed to release a relief amount of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also instructed for proper treatment of all the injured. Instructions were given to give relief amounts to all the kin of the dead from the disaster relief fund.

( With inputs from ANI )

