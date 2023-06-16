UP: CM Yogi takes stock of under construction medical college in Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 16 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the under-construction medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and issued necessary instructions to the officials.

The Chief Minister reached Sonbhadra half an hour before his scheduled time and first took stock of the Medical College and saw the progress of the construction.

He gave instructions to the officers of the executive body while performing a thorough inspection of every area of the medical college, said an official statement.

It is noteworthy that under the One District One Medical College, the construction work of medical colleges is going on at a fast pace in all the districts of the state. In this sequence, the construction work of the Medical College is going on by upgrading the district hospital located at Sonbhadra district headquarters.

The Chief Minister directed to complete the medical college at the earliest so that its operations could start from the next academic session. After this, CM Yogi flagged off BJP's bike rally.

BJP members will highlight the accomplishments of the 9-year Modi government through the bike rally.

