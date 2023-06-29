UP CM Yogi to inspect flats built on land confiscated from slain gangster Atiq Ahmed

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on June 30 inspect flats built on land confiscated from slain gangster Atiq Ahmed.

According to sources, the CM will also be handing over the flat keys to beneficiaries on Friday.

Preparations have been underway for the last 10 days ahead of CM's visit, said Mukesh Kumar, one of the workers doing wall designs for the occasion.

"Most of the work is complete. CM Yogi ji will be coming tomorrow. We have been working for the last 10 days. Only the finishing works are remaining", he said.

Dinesh, one of the residents of the area, said that everyone in the area anticipates the event.

"Everyone is excited and happy. We all are going to be benefitted by this project. The works here are almost complete, preparations to welcome the CM are now going on. Also, the cleaning works of the flats is underway", Dinesh said.

As many as 76 flats built for the poor, on land confiscated from slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj were allotted through a lottery on June 9.

"The lottery was drawn for allotment in the auditorium of Allahabad Medical Association. After verification of 6030 applicants, 1590 were found eligible to participate in the lottery," Arvind Kumar Chauhan Vice Chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) said.

Beneficiaries will get a flat built on 41 square metres for only Rs 3.5 lakh. Officials said that a flat with two rooms, a kitchen, and toilet facilities costs Rs 6 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on December 26, 2021, laid the foundation stone for this affordable housing project on 1731 square meters of land after it was freed from the possession of Atiq in the Lukerganj area of Prayagraj.

This project has been taken up by the District Urban Development Authorities (DUDA) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), and as many as 76 flats have been built in two blocks, officials said.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and also in the killing of a key witness in that case, Umesh Pal, in February this year.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead by men posing as journalists on April 15 night this year, while they were being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

