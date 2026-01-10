UP Congress gears up for 100-Day action plan on Priyanka Gandhi's birthday

Lucknow, Jan 10 The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee has intensified political preparations ahead of January 12, 2026, marking the birthday of All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a directive issued by UPCC President Ajay Rai (former minister), district and city Congress presidents in key divisions including Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Agra, Meerut, Mirzapur, Gonda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, and Mathura have been instructed to organise press conferences at all mandal (divisional) headquarters across the state.

The press conferences will focus on unveiling and discussing the party's upcoming 100-day action plan, aimed at strengthening organisational groundwork, mobilising workers, and outlining priorities for the months ahead.

Following each press meet, a special programme will be held to celebrate Priyanka Gandhi's birthday, reinforcing her symbolic importance within the party ranks in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajay Rai's letter, dated January 10, 2026, includes an attached list of senior Congress leaders designated to address these press conferences in respective divisions.

District presidents have been asked to coordinate directly with these leaders to ensure smooth execution.

The UPCC chief has also directed coordination with Manish Hindavi, Vice Chairman of the UPCC Media Department. Full details of the 100-day plan and press conference guidelines will be provided separately by the state committee.

Political observers see the initiative as a strategic move to project Priyanka Gandhi as a central figure in Uttar Pradesh politics once again.

Although she stepped away from a formal organisational role in UP Congress over the past two years after leading the state unit earlier, her recent appointment to the screening committee for the Assam Assembly elections has reignited speculation about her expanded national and regional influence.

Notably, Priyanka Gandhi is currently on a foreign trip and will not be physically present in the state on her birthday.

Party sources indicate that the events are designed to highlight her leadership and connect with workers and the public through a structured campaign rollout.

The coordinated state-wide outreach on January 12 is expected to set the tone for Congress's revival efforts in Uttar Pradesh, where the party has been seeking to regain ground ahead of future electoral battles.

