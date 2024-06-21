UP Congress stages protest over NEET row

Lucknow, June 21 Uttar Pradesh Congress workers staged a protest here on Friday, demanding the cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

"The government has failed to hold a prestigious exam like the NEET in a fair manner. They have now cancelled the (UGC-) NET exam too," state Congress chief Ajay Rai told reporters.

"We want the government to punish those responsible for it and safeguard the future of our children," he said.

Congress workers held placards and raised slogans demanding the cancellation of the NEET.

As the protesters tried to move from the Congress headquarters to Mall Avenue Crossing here, they were stopped by police and some were even detained.

Several state units of the Congress held similar protests on Friday in light of the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024.

On Wednesday, the University Grants Commission cancelled the UGC-NET -- a day after it was held, upon receiving certain inputs, which indicated that the "integrity of the examination may have been compromised".

