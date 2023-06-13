UP conversion case: Accused Shahnawaz Khan sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 : A Ghaziabad court on Tuesday sent Shanawaz Khan alias Baddo, the key accused in the alleged gaming app conversion racket to 14-day judicial custody.

Shanawaz was arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, a Thane court handed over his transit remand to Uttar Pradesh Police till June 15.

Shahnawaz is a resident of Mumbai's Mumbra and is wanted by the Ghaziabad Police.

While granting the transit remand of the accused, the Thane court questioned Uttar Pradesh Police over security arrangements and how they will take Shahnawaz to Uttar Pradesh.

A man from Ghaziabad had lodged a complaint with the police last month alleging that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his son to Islam. Based on the man's complaint, Shahnawaz and the mosque's cleric in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

