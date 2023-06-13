UP conversion case: Key accused Shahnawaz Khan likely to be produced in Ghaziabad court

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 : Shanawaz Khan alias Baddo, the key accused in Ghaziabad's alleged gaming app conversion racket, is likely to be produced in the Ghaziabad court on Tuesday afternoon.

Khan was arrested in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Sunday, June 11.

Earlier on Monday, a Thane court handed over his transit remand to Uttar Pradesh police till June 15. Shahnawaz is a resident of Mumbai's Mumbra and is wanted by the Ghaziabad police.

While granting the transit remand of the accused, the court questioned Uttar Pradesh Police over security arrangements and how they will take Shahnawaz to Uttar Pradesh.

A man from Ghaziabad had lodged a complaint with the police last month alleging that a cleric and Shahnawaz had unlawfully converted his son to Islam. Based on the man's complaint, Khan and the mosque's cleric in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday that the government had prepared a framework regarding online gaming through which games involving betting, harmful to users, and that can be addictive will be banned in India.

