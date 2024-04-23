UP: Cop faces departmental action for denying leave to constable

Jalaun (UP), April 23 The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated departmental action against a police station in-charge in Jalaun after a constable, posted at the police station accused in charge of not sanctioning his leave so that he could look after his pregnant wife.

He alleged that his wife and their newborn child died due to lack of treatment.

Additional Superintendent of Police Aseem Chaudhary said that during the investigation, station in-charge Arjun Singh was found guilty. “Departmental action will be taken against him,” he added.

As per the investigation, Vikas Nirmal, a 2018 batch constable and a resident of Belahar in the Kurawali police station area of Mainpuri district, is posted at Rampura police station of Jalaun district and his wife Jyoti was a constable in Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Mumbai.

Jyoti was in the ninth month of pregnancy and was living with her family in the Mainpuri village.

Around a week ago, Vikas had applied for leave to the station in charge Arjun Singh, but he did not forward his application.

On April 19 Jyoti had labour pain and she gave birth to a girl. However, their condition started deteriorating and they died after some time.

--IANS

amita/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor