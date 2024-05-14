UP cop gets himself shot to marry woman

Bijnor (UP), May 14 A constable of UP police, Ajit Kumar has been arrested for getting himself shot by his accomplices to exert pressure on his lover’s family.

The police found out that he wanted to marry the woman he was in a relationship with, but her family was against the marriage.

The incident, on Nagina Road at Dhampur on May 7, came to light after police received information that a man was lying on the road after he was shot.

Police found Ajit Kumar in an inebriated state and took him to the district hospital for treatment. Kumar claimed he had been shot when he came to Dhampur. However, police probe later revealed the truth.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said: “Police have arrested the accused and three accomplices identified as Junaid, Jubair and Qasim. They confessed to their crime. A case has been registered against them under sections 182, 195, 211, 420, 388, 120b of IPC."

