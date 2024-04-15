UP cops on election duty to get special summer kits to beat the heat

Lucknow, April 15 Police personnel on poll duty this year, will find the going comparatively easier.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide special summer travel kits to cops to counter hot weather conditions.

Each police personnel, apart from armed service weapons and magazines, will be provided first aid boxes, fruits, biscuits, water bottles, essential medicines and ORS powder in the summer travel kit.

Additional Director General (Prayargaj zone) Bhanu Bhaskar said, “After witnessing the rise in mercury and sweltering weather conditions, we have prepared a special summer kit for the policemen who are assigned poll duties in other districts for different phases of elections.”

Around 5,000 policemen from seven districts of Prayagraj zone, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Kaushambhi, Pratapgarh and Fatehpur were assigned poll duties in eight districts of western UP on April 19.

The batches of policemen will be dispatched from Monday for election duties.

The ADG said, “Zonal police administration has made all necessary arrangements and preparations to dispatch batches of policemen to the districts concerned and summer kits will be provided to every one of them before movement.”

Moreover, cops have also been briefed about the preventive measures to protect them from heat wave conditions by the health experts.

