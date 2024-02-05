UP Crime: Neighbour Rapes Two-Year-Old Girl in Aligarh After Luring Her With Chocolates; Arrested

Another shocking news from Uttar Pradesh came to light after a 17-year-old man allegedly raped a two-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates when she was playing outside her home. After the complaint by the girl's family, the police booked the accused under IPC section 376 and provisions of the POSCO Act and will be produced before the juvenile magistrate court, said police, reported by The Times of India.

According to the Atrauli station house officer (SHO) Ranveer Singh, "The rape accused was on the run. The police raided multiple locations and managed to arrest him within hours of the incident being reported. Evidence and statements of witnesses are being collected as part of an investigation into the case."

"The accused has been arrested and is being questioned. Further investigation is on, and action will be taken accordingly," DSP Akmal Khan told TOI. According to the report, the accused fled from the crime scene after seeing the crowd later raiding several locations, police arrested him. The girl was sent to the district medical hospital for the test.