UP Dy CM suspends Chief Medical Superintendent in bribery case

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak suspended a Chief Medical Superintendent in Behat, Saharanpur on Saturday after receiving continuous complaints of bribery, the state government informed through a press note.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also instructed to take action against the guilty departmental officers and employees in Mau and Auraiya.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed all the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) that negligence at work is not tolerable at all.

Pathak stated that the bribery case in Behat had come to his notice in which the Chief Medical Superintendent was involved. In view of the seriousness of the matter, the said Medical Officer has been suspended with immediate effect. A detailed investigation report of the entire episode has also been called for.

At the same time, taking very seriously the case of a doctor throwing a helmet at a journalist in Mau's Sadar Hospital, the CMO has been directed to investigate the said episode.

Instructions are given that a committee should be formed to investigate the matter seriously and strict action should be taken against the guilty doctor.

A bribery case by an alleged ward boy has also come to light in Bidhuna of Auraiya. Taking cognizance of this episode, the Deputy Chief Minister has directed CMO Auraiya to get the matter investigated.

Instructions have been given to the medical departments to submit the inquiry report by February 2.

In January, Pathak conducted several departmental investigations. During this investigation, the district hospital of Banda was checked in the alleged lack of facilities case. The government is taking appropriate in this matter.

Pathak has also instructed the authorities to take necessary action against the guilty officials of the hospital in Nagal, Saharanpur where the patients were given medicines that were already expired.

The Deputy Chief Minister has also directed the authorities to take strict action against the district hospital in Fatehpur where due to mismanagement, a newborn baby died.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor