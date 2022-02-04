UP elections: Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple ahead of filing nomination today in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Gorakhpur Urban Assembly constituency, Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple, ahead of filing nomination for state Assembly election.

The Chief Minister performed "Rudrabhishek" and "havan pooja" at the Gorakhnath temple.

He is scheduled to file his nomination papers from the Gorakhpur constituency at 11.40 am today and will be accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on January 15, the BJP announced that Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Following the announcement of Adityanath's candidature, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also declared that he will contest from Karhal in the Mainpuri assembly seat.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

