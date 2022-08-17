UP family given security after getting death threat for distributing flags

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), Aug 17 The Bijnor family that received a death threat for distributing the national flag, has been provided round-the-clock security at their home.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the house of Annu, a 35-year-old anganwadi worker, after she received a 'death threat' for distributing the national flag in her locality.

The writer of the note claimed links with the IS.

"Someone put up a handwritten note on our house wall and threatened to behead my wife. We have been trapped inside ever since. Everyone in our family has been distressed by the development. We are very scared," said Annu's husband, Arun Kumar, who owns a small business.

The distribution of flags was a part of Annu's duties, he added.

The couple live in the Budhpada mohalla of Kiratpur town with two children.

The letter said, "Annu, don't be too happy distributing flags door-to-door, you will be beheaded soon."

Arun informed the police about the matter and the police began investigations.

The police have provided the family four constables who will stand guard day and night outside their house 'until the accused is nabbed.'

The police have also registered a case against an 'unidentified' person at the Kiratpur police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Ranjan said, "A case has been registered against an 'unidentified' person under the relevant sections of the IPC based on a complaint filed by Arun Kumar. The probe has been handed over to the Najibabad circle officer. The accused will be nabbed soon."

