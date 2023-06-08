UP: Fire breaks out at King George's Medical University in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 : A major fire broke out at an under-construction building of King George's Medical University in Lucknow on Thursday.

Soon after receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

However, the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that no loss of life has been reported as the building was under construction.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor