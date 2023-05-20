UP: Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Ghaziabad, no casualties

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 : A massive broke out at a scrap godown in Raj Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Saturday, said officials.

According to Rahul Kumar, Chief Fire Officer Ghaziabad, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Upon receiving the information five fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Giving details, CFO Ghaziabad said, "After receiving the information of fire in a scrap godown in the Raj Nagar area, three fire tenders from Kotwali fire station and two fire tenders from Vaishali fire station were rushed to the spot.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he said.

He added that the fire has been brought under control and no casualties have been reported.

More details are awaited.

