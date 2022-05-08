UP: Fire breaks out at Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh

A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh on Sunday evening, said Vivek Sharma, Chief Fire Officer (CFO).

"A fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart in Aligarh, the fire fighting operations are underway," said Sharma.

Currently, the fire fighting operations are underway. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor